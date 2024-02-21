LPL Financial LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,696,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,974 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $167,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 514,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,869,000 after acquiring an additional 6,794 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,647,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,163,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 130.1% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HDV stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $104.94. The company had a trading volume of 86,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,309. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.93. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $93.46 and a one year high of $105.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

