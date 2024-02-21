LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 20.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,100,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 524,082 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $153,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1,211.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PULS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.62. The stock had a trading volume of 92,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,214. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.90 and a one year high of $49.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.52 and a 200 day moving average of $49.43.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

