LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Free Report) by 327.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 976,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 748,375 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 4.51% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $162,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 35.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

RHS stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.41. 120,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,436. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.45. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $153.20 and a one year high of $178.08. The company has a market cap of $680.34 million, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.59.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

