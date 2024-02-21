LPL Financial LLC Has $158.78 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,120,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,029 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.22% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $158,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 858,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,703,000 after purchasing an additional 33,644 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,737,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,397,000 after purchasing an additional 25,560 shares during the last quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 79.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.91. The stock had a trading volume of 730,628 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.74.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

