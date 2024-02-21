LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,304,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,393,129 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 6.93% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $307,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 257.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 30,972 shares during the period. Hilltop Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 43,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 96,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,663 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period.

Shares of FIXD stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.38. 65,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,605. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $45.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

