LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 923,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 51,518 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Boeing worth $176,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Boeing by 185.1% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.63.

Boeing Trading Up 0.0 %

BA stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,107,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,625,969. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.87. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.