LPL Financial LLC Purchases 67,156 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 755,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,156 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of Salesforce worth $153,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,151.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,503,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,396 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,227 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $401,215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $5.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $280.53. 1,142,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,860,303. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.65 and a 52-week high of $295.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $271.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $273.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.88.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.81.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $4,386,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,521,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,994,573.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $4,386,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,521,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,953,994,573.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,378,805 shares of company stock valued at $368,320,206 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

