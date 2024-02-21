LPL Financial LLC Purchases 935,420 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,870,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 935,420 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.12% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $193,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDVY. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 171.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 276.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDVY stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $32.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,488. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.28 and its 200-day moving average is $29.95. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $33.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1844 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

