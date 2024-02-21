LPL Financial LLC Sells 458,312 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,411,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458,312 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $219,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPTL. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 15,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.37. The stock had a trading volume of 562,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,666,379. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $31.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.29 and its 200 day moving average is $27.26.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.