Lufax (NYSE:LU) Trading 4.7% Higher

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) shot up 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.73 and last traded at $2.68. 507,476 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 3,486,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LU. Bank of America downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lufax from $3.00 to $4.80 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.95.

Get Lufax alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Lufax

Lufax Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Lufax by 6.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,470,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341,655 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lufax by 1,298.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,468,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,571,000 after acquiring an additional 26,433,557 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lufax by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,711,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,846,000 after purchasing an additional 288,750 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Lufax by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,442,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,358,000 after purchasing an additional 178,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Lufax by 22.1% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 18,416,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lufax

(Get Free Report)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.