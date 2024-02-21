Lukas Paravicini Sells 57,407 Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Stock

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Free Report) insider Lukas Paravicini sold 57,407 shares of Imperial Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,825 ($22.98), for a total transaction of £1,047,677.75 ($1,319,161.11).
Imperial Brands Stock Performance
Shares of LON:IMB traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.04) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,827.50 ($23.01). The stock had a trading volume of 9,551,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,496. Imperial Brands PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 1,553.50 ($19.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,084 ($26.24). The stock has a market capitalization of £16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 726.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,858.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,800.11.
Imperial Brands Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 51.82 ($0.65) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $21.59. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,856.57%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Imperial Brands Company Profile
Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.
