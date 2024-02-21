Macy’s (M) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Macy’s to post earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter.

Macy’s Price Performance

NYSE M opened at $19.26 on Wednesday. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on M. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Macy’s news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 57,214 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $837,040.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,787.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macy’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,202,000 after buying an additional 1,642,941 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,241,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,203,000 after buying an additional 1,050,825 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,184,000 after buying an additional 2,155,936 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 171.1% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,582,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,603,000 after buying an additional 3,523,368 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,525,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,540,000 after buying an additional 1,415,681 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

