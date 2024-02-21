Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.64 Per Share

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MGA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.638 per share on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Shares of MG opened at C$73.43 on Wednesday. Magna International has a 52 week low of C$64.41 and a 52 week high of C$87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$75.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$74.89.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Magna International from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th.

In other news, Senior Officer Boris Shulkin sold 4,646 shares of Magna International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.05, for a total value of C$255,762.30. In related news, Senior Officer Boris Shulkin sold 4,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.05, for a total value of C$255,762.30. Also, Senior Officer Uwe Paul-Ernst Geissinger sold 8,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.55, for a total transaction of C$435,361.50. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

