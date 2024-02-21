Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) fell 7.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.16 and last traded at $16.16. 330,082 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,883,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Manchester United Trading Down 7.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -75.95 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.01 and a 200 day moving average of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $157.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.00 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 42.36% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($6.18) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Manchester United plc will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Manchester United

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANU. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Manchester United by 4,255.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Manchester United by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Manchester United by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 218,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Manchester United by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 126,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 34,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Manchester United by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,289,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,829,000 after buying an additional 1,355,427 shares during the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

See Also

