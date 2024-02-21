Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) dropped 7.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.16 and last traded at $16.16. Approximately 330,082 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,883,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 42.36% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $157.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($6.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Manchester United plc will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 4,255.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Manchester United by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Manchester United by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 218,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Manchester United by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 126,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 34,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Manchester United by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,289,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,427 shares during the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

