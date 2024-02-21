Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Down to $24.51

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.51, but opened at $22.91. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $23.47, with a volume of 9,380,483 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on MARA shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Marathon Digital from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.30 price target for the company. BTIG Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.76.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Marathon Digital

The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.60. The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,473,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950,392 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 6.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,387,000 after purchasing an additional 439,850 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 208.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,999,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731,807 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 41.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,705,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,124 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 11.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,682,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,731,000 after purchasing an additional 269,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.