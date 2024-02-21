Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 18,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MPC opened at $163.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.68. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $104.32 and a one year high of $173.32. The company has a market capitalization of $62.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.51.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.65 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

