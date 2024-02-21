MARBLEX (MBX) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.21 Million

MARBLEX (MBX) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. MARBLEX has a total market capitalization of $74.90 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MARBLEX token can now be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00001363 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MARBLEX has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MARBLEX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 63% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MARBLEX Token Profile

MARBLEX’s launch date was March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 322,967,594 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,170,580 tokens. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial. The official website for MARBLEX is marblex.io.

Buying and Selling MARBLEX

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 322,967,594 with 107,170,580.44026817 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 0.73072162 USD and is down -7.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $2,458,672.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MARBLEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MARBLEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MARBLEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MARBLEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.