Mariner LLC Acquires 13,789 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Mariner LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 375,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,789 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $59,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after acquiring an additional 158,312,614 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16,710.0% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 20,349,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,031,000 after purchasing an additional 20,228,284 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $95,924,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $88,634,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 95.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 947,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,606,000 after purchasing an additional 462,016 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

VBR stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.18. The company had a trading volume of 150,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.94 and a 52-week high of $182.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.57.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.