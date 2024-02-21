Mariner LLC Boosts Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 629,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $49,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 83.5% in the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,532,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,794,169. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.10. The stock has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.75 and a 1-year high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at $150,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

