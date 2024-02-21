Mariner LLC Buys 2,454 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Equinix worth $46,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 485.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Equinix by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Equinix by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total transaction of $5,740,491.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at $13,090,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.69, for a total transaction of $1,756,975.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,422,659.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total value of $5,740,491.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at $13,090,944.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,184 shares of company stock valued at $16,332,586. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC began coverage on Equinix in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $851.00.

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ EQIX traded up $5.24 on Wednesday, hitting $859.98. 229,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,088. The business’s fifty day moving average is $818.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $780.82. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $661.66 and a 12 month high of $881.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.90, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.28%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

