Mariner LLC Grows Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 476,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,724 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $54,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Paychex by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Paychex by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 49,851 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.17.

Paychex Trading Down 0.8 %

PAYX stock traded down $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $123.54. 260,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,825. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

Paychex declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $644,829.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

