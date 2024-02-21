Mariner LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,013,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343,022 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 3.18% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $68,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAE. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAE stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $24.16. 193,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,502. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and a PE ratio of 10.06. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $21.54 and a twelve month high of $24.85.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

