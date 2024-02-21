Mariner LLC Has $44.04 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,160,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,476 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.27% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $44,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EEM. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

EEM stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.16. The company had a trading volume of 12,352,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,453,287. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.86. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.