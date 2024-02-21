Mariner LLC Has $54.11 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,525 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $54,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after acquiring an additional 394,480,089 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,483,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,803,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298,820 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,737.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,502,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,233,000 after buying an additional 1,420,593 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $128,190,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after buying an additional 884,541 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.19. The stock had a trading volume of 350,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,594. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $114.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.52. The company has a market cap of $52.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

