Mariner LLC Has $74.02 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 241,004 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $74,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $344.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.63.

In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,553,691.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $360.42. 562,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,996,971. The company has a market cap of $226.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $330.80. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $375.73.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

