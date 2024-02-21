Mariner LLC Has $90.26 Million Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 751,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,340 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned 0.55% of Enphase Energy worth $90,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $443,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 326.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 160,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,857,000 after acquiring an additional 122,735 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 141,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,013,000 after acquiring an additional 10,729 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 164.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 355,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,751,000 after acquiring an additional 221,281 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 25,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. HSBC downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $190.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.66.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 3.2 %

Enphase Energy stock traded down $4.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.41. 2,058,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,804,542. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.48. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $73.49 and a one year high of $231.42.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $2,928,528.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

