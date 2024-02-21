Mariner LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Mariner LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 804,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,977 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned 0.20% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $55,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,183,000 after purchasing an additional 30,826,910 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $394,425,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,002,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12,660.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,053,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,883,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,947 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.64. The company had a trading volume of 307,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,134. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.98. The stock has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $79.86.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

