Mariner LLC Increases Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,478 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Zoetis worth $44,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $1.31 on Wednesday, reaching $187.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,554,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,823. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.03 and a 1 year high of $201.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total transaction of $71,779.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,257.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,786 shares of company stock valued at $748,470. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.33.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

