Mariner LLC Increases Stock Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 949,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,062 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Berry Global Group worth $58,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Berry Global Group by 335.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 9,812 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Berry Global Group by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth $329,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BERY. Truist Financial increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

BERY stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.31. 214,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,548. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.29. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $69.93.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 18,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $1,231,056.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,758 shares in the company, valued at $179,159.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 18,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $1,231,056.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,758 shares in the company, valued at $179,159.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 7,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $508,693.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,745.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,703 shares of company stock worth $5,168,855. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

