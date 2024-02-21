Mariner LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,448,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.68% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $48,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,704,000 after acquiring an additional 202,945,771 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,957,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,685,000 after buying an additional 1,034,877 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,186,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,378,000 after purchasing an additional 223,449 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,947,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,105,000 after purchasing an additional 626,489 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $158,614,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

SPEM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.43. 2,404,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,408,035. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.23. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $36.39.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.