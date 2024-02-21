Mariner LLC Purchases 32,494 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,512,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,494 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned 0.44% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $62,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,229,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,527. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.36 and a 200-day moving average of $43.52. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $48.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
