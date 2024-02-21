Mariner LLC Purchases 5,038 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Mariner LLC lifted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Eaton worth $79,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the third quarter worth $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.62.

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,210,323 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ETN stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $276.94. 371,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,513. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.73. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $155.38 and a 12-month high of $278.94.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Eaton’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

