Mariner LLC Purchases 65,195 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 479,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,195 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $65,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of J. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 473.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $194,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $851,581.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 581,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,240,379.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $194,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,018 shares of company stock worth $2,475,578 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

J has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James cut Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.11.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.30. 101,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $149.17. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.44.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.46. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 18.57%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

