Mariner LLC Raises Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Mariner LLC increased its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 738,061 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,865 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.53% of AECOM worth $61,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AECOM during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AECOM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACM. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AECOM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

AECOM Trading Up 0.2 %

AECOM stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,918. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.06 and a 200-day moving average of $86.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 195.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. AECOM has a one year low of $74.40 and a one year high of $94.01.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. AECOM had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

AECOM declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, November 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $2,319,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,040,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $2,839,010.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 53,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,972,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $2,319,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,040,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.