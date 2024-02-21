Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Holdings Decreased by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lessened its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,921 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MMC shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.26. The company had a trading volume of 370,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,470. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.85. The stock has a market cap of $97.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.86 and a 1-year high of $202.81.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.72%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

