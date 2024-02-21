Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $836.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.96 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS.

MTDR opened at $59.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 3.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.34. Matador Resources has a one year low of $42.04 and a one year high of $67.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 11.36%.

In other news, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.13 per share, with a total value of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,667.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Matador Resources news, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.13 per share, with a total value of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,667.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.30 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,789.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,051,469 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,787,000 after purchasing an additional 299,232 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 347,636 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,766,000 after acquiring an additional 177,658 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Matador Resources by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,020,992 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $626,654,000 after acquiring an additional 83,067 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 272,301 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,483,000 after acquiring an additional 24,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.38.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

