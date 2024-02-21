Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Trading Up 5%

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $61.70 and last traded at $61.70. Approximately 185,308 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,140,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.38.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MTDR

Matador Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.34. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The energy company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $836.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.96 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 31.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.13 per share, with a total value of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 79,257 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,667.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.30 per share, with a total value of $108,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,789.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy E. Parker bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.13 per share, with a total value of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 79,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,667.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matador Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,051,469 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,787,000 after buying an additional 299,232 shares in the last quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Matador Resources by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 347,636 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,766,000 after purchasing an additional 177,658 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Matador Resources by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,020,992 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $626,654,000 after purchasing an additional 83,067 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.