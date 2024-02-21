Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.040–0.020 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $39.0 million-$41.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.2 million. Matterport also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.110–0.070 EPS.

Matterport Price Performance

Matterport stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.15. 4,128,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,903,141. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.43. The stock has a market cap of $657.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.77. Matterport has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $3.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTTR. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Matterport in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Matterport from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total transaction of $65,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,212,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,556.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Matterport by 84.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Matterport during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Matterport in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

Featured Articles

