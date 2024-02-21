Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.04)-($0.02) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.03). The company issued revenue guidance of $39-41 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.36 million. Matterport also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.110–0.070 EPS.

Matterport Stock Performance

Shares of Matterport stock opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.43. The company has a market cap of $703.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.77. Matterport has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $3.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MTTR shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Matterport in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Matterport in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Matterport from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Insider Activity at Matterport

In related news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,404,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,173.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matterport

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Matterport during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

