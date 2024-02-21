McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC lessened its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,490 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 2.3% of Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $293.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,069,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,046. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.00. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39. The company has a market capitalization of $213.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.73.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. DZ Bank raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MCD

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.