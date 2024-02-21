MCIA Inc Boosts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

MCIA Inc lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,274 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 3.1% of MCIA Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. City State Bank raised its stake in Tesla by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $194.20. The stock had a trading volume of 82,381,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,451,164. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.37 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $618.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.43.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,583. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.89.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

