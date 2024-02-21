MCIA Inc Cuts Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

MCIA Inc lowered its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 47.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 19,480 shares during the period. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter worth $293,879,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,902,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,962,985. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $73.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $40.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.659 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

