MCIA Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

MCIA Inc lessened its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund makes up about 0.3% of MCIA Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mangrove Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $6,994,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,250,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,177,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 29.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 621,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after purchasing an additional 142,244 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 90.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 292,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 139,093 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE FFC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,428. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.49. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $16.24.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.0838 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

