MCIA Inc Has $221,000 Stock Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

MCIA Inc increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 39,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,022,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 846,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,042,000 after buying an additional 10,965 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PHO traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $62.47. 29,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,617. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.59. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $49.65 and a 52 week high of $63.28. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

