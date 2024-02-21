MCIA Inc Has $751,000 Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

MCIA Inc cut its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 46.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,470 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 10,005 shares during the period. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 23.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,529 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 11,879 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 33.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,539,846 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $123,803,000 after acquiring an additional 250,480 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 141.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,466 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares during the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Shares of RIO stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,199,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,443. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $75.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.62 and a 200-day moving average of $66.53.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.