MCIA Inc Increases Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

MCIA Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. MCIA Inc’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 125.1% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 626.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 11,000.0% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

IXN traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.19. The stock had a trading volume of 95,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,019. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $48.48 and a twelve month high of $73.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.90.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

