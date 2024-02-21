MCIA Inc Reduces Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

MCIA Inc lessened its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,486 shares during the period. Phillips 66 accounts for 0.4% of MCIA Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Phillips 66 news, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 682 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,502. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,587 shares of company stock worth $8,671,094 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.6 %

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

NYSE PSX traded up $2.22 on Wednesday, reaching $143.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,331,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,554. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.74 and its 200-day moving average is $123.80. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $149.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 27.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PSX. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.21.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

