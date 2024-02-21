MCIA Inc Sells 200 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

MCIA Inc trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,982,000 after buying an additional 6,493,148 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $869,104,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,706.7% in the third quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,374,000 after buying an additional 2,040,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,116,000 after buying an additional 1,607,186 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VOO traded down $1.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $454.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,530,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,402,356. The stock has a market cap of $363.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $443.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $418.41. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.76 and a 52 week high of $462.74.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.