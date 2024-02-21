MCIA Inc Sells 3,519 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

MCIA Inc lessened its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 47.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,519 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics accounts for 0.4% of MCIA Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. MCIA Inc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.5% during the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 20,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 18.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 330,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,959,000 after purchasing an additional 50,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 14,873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $198,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.69.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE GD traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $271.14. The company had a trading volume of 359,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,904. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $259.14 and a 200 day moving average of $242.54. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $272.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.93%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

